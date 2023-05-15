Haryana Board Result 2023: HBSE class 12th result DECLARED at bseh.org.in, direct link

File photo

HBSE Haryana Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE), Bhiwani has announced the result of HBSE Class 10th, Class 12th exam 2023 today (May 15). HBSE Class 10th and HBSE Class 12th Result 2023 is available on the official website – bseh.org.in.

Haryana board received 5,59,738 applications for Class 10 and 12 board exams 2023 out of which 2,6,3409 are senior secondary or Class 12 and 2,96,329 are secondary or Class 10 students. HBSE 12th board exams 2023 were conducted from February 27 to March 28 and Class 10 exams were conducted from February 27 to March 25.

Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Results 2023: Steps to Check Score