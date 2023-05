File photo

HBSE Haryana Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE), Bhiwani is expected to announce the result of HBSE Class 10th, Class 12th exam 2023 today. Once released, HBSE Class 10th and HBSE Class 12th Result 2023 will be available on the official website – bseh.org.in. However, no official confirmation has been made yet regarding the date and time of the result.