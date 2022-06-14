Haryana Board result 2022: HBSE class 10, 12 results expected tomorrow bseh.org.in

File photo

Haryana Board of School Education Bhiwani (BSEH) is set to declare the result of HBSE 10th 12th Class Exam 2022 soon. As per reports, Haryana Board class 10th, 12th Result 2022 will be declared tomorrow,June 15, 2022. However, the official date for HBSE result 2022 has not been announced yet. Once released, HBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2022 can be checked through the official website - bseh.org.in.

Over 5 lakh students appeared for HBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2022. Haryana Board Exams 2022 were conducted on March 30 to April 20, 2022 from 12:30 PM to 03:00 PM.

Steps to download BSEH Haryana Class 10, 12 Result 2022:

- Visit the official website of Board of School Education Haryana, bseh.org.in.

- On the homepage, go to the announcement section available.

- Click on the link - “BSEH Haryana Class 10, 12th Result 2022”.

- Enter your details to log in.

- Check and download Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Result 2022.

- Take a print of the Class 12 board result for any future reference.