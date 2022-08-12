Haryana Board Result 2022: HBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment result declared at bseh.org.in, know how check marksheet

File photo

Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Result 2022: Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Results 2022 have been declared by the Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) today. The students can check their BSEH compartment results on the official website– bseh.org.in. However, the result link will be activated at 5 PM on the official website. The Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Compartment exams were conducted on July 31.

This year, a total of 65,389 students appeared for the HBSE compartment exam 2022 (academic/open school), out of which, 40,837 are boys and 24,552 are girls.

HBSE Compartment Result 2022: Steps to check

Visit the official website of the Haryana Board, bseh.org.in

Click on the ‘result tab’ on the home page.

click on the 'HBSE compartment result 2022' link.

Enter your exam roll number as given in Haryana Board admit card

Fill in the captcha and click on ‘search’.

‘Haryana Board Result 2022 PDF’ will appear on your screen.

Download and save HBSE supplementary result 2022 for future reference.