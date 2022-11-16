Harayana board Class 10, 12 supplementary result 2022 OUT: 46.52% pass class 10, 60.14% pass 12th, how to check here

Haryana Board 10, 12 supplementary result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Haryana Board of Secondary Education has declared the supplementary result for classes 10th and 12th today (November 16) at the official website-- bseh.org.in. A total of 46.52 percent of students have qualified for the Haryana board class 10th supplementary examination 2022 and 60.14 percent have passed the class 12th examination.

HBSE Class 10, 12 supplementary result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website – bseh.org.in

On the homepage, click on the link provided for “Results”

A new page will open, click on the link provided for “Secondary/Sr. Secondary (Academic) Examination JULY-2022 One Day Exam Result” or “Secondary/Sr. Secondary (HOS) Examination JULY-2022 One Day Exam Result”

Enter your roll number, date of birth and other credentials asked for

Your Haryana Board Supplementary Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

HBSE has also released the Open School Secondary and Senior Secondary result. 53.17 percent of students passed the Haryana Open School Secondary Examination and for the Senior Secondary open school examination, the pass percentage stood at 43.06 percent.

As many as 27242 candidates appeared for the examination out of which 17883 were boys and 9359 girls are included. These examinations were held between September 29 to October 17 at 44 centers across the state.