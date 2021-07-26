Headlines

HomeEducation

Education

Haryana Board Result 2021: BSEH to declare class 12th result today - Direct link

Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) will declare the result for class 12 today at 2.30 pm.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2021, 10:27 AM IST

Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) will declare the result for class 12 today at 2.30pm. The result will be available on the official website of BSEH, bseh.org.in. Haryana Board had asked schools earlier to submit internal assessment marks from June 28 to July 6. The Haryana Board Class 10, 12 exams were cancelled due to the rising COVID-19 cases in India.

BSEH class 12 result is based on the marks obtained in Class 10, class 11 and class 12. The formula decided for Haryana Board class 12 result is 30:10:60. The evaluation criteria were announced by BSEH.

The weightage of class 10 is 30 per cent, class 11 is given the weightage of 10 per cent and 60 per cent weightage is given to marks obtained in class 12 internal assessments.

As per the media reports, the HBSE class 12 result will also be available on private portals like indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

To download the Haryana Board Class 12 results, candidates need the exam registration details including roll number.

Steps to download BSEH Haryana Class 12 Result 2021:

- Visit the official website of Board of School Education Haryana, bseh.org.in.

- On the homepage, go to the announcement section available.

- Click on the link - “BSEH Haryana 12th Result 2021”.

- Enter your details to log in.

- Check and download Haryana Board Class 12 Result 2021.

- Take a print of the Class 12 board result for any future reference.

