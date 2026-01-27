Haryana Board HBSE Classes 10, 12 exam date sheet 2026 released; here's how to download

Border 2 OTT release: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh film to premiere on this streaming platform after its theatrical run
EDUCATION
The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE/BSEH) has released the date sheet for the 2026 board exams. The examination timetable for classes 10 and 12 is now available on the board's official website bseh.org.in. According to the date sheet, Class 10 or secondary annual exam will begin on February 26 and end on March 20. The Class 12 or senior secondary exams will start on February 25 and conclude on April 1. All exams will be held in a single shift -- from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm.
Follow these steps to download the date sheet:
Visit the official website of HBSE at bseh.org.in.
Click on HBSE Datesheet 2026 link on the homepage.
A new page will open where candidates can check the exam dates.
You can download the file and keep a hard copy for future reference.
For other key details, candidates can check the official HBSE website.