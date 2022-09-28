Search icon
Haryana Board HBSE Class 10, 12 Re-appear Exam 2022 begins tomorrow, check direct link to download Admit Card

The HBSE Re-appear exam will begin on September 29, 2022, for Secondary and Higher Secondary. The exams will conclude on October 17, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 02:47 PM IST

File Photo

The HBSE Re-appear exam 2022, conducted by the Board of School Education, Haryana for academic/open school full imp/partial imp/ additional/re-appear, is being held. The Haryana Board released the date sheet on September 12, 2022, via the official notice on the website - www.bseh.org.in.

HBSE Class 10, 12 Re-appear Exam 2022 Date Sheet 
HBSE Class 10 Re-appear Exam 2022 Admit Card Direct Link 
HBSE Class 12 Re-appear Exam 2022 Admit Card Direct Link

According to the official notice, candidates will not be allowed if they do not carry their admit cards to the exam hall. The students are asked to download their admit cards at the earliest. 

Some general instructions have also been issued for the candidates.

Candidates must carry their admit card without fail 
Carry your own water bottle, pen, pencil, etc. 
Candidates must be on time 
Do not carry any calculator and mobile phones inside the exam hall

HBSE Class 10, 12 Re-appear Exam 2022: Steps to download admit card 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Admit card for re-appear exam' link 

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Now, your Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the Admit Card and take a printout 

The results for the HBSE Class 10, 12 Re-appear Exam 2022 will be announced soon after the exam is concluded.

