Haryana Board HBSE Class 10, 12 Re-appear Exam 2022 begins tomorrow, check direct link to download Admit Card

File Photo

The HBSE Re-appear exam 2022, conducted by the Board of School Education, Haryana for academic/open school full imp/partial imp/ additional/re-appear, is being held. The Haryana Board released the date sheet on September 12, 2022, via the official notice on the website - www.bseh.org.in.

The HBSE Re-appear exam will begin on September 29, 2022, for Secondary and Higher Secondary. The exams will conclude on October 17, 2022.

According to the official notice, candidates will not be allowed if they do not carry their admit cards to the exam hall. The students are asked to download their admit cards at the earliest.

Some general instructions have also been issued for the candidates.

Candidates must carry their admit card without fail

Carry your own water bottle, pen, pencil, etc.

Candidates must be on time

Do not carry any calculator and mobile phones inside the exam hall

READ | How mentally prepared are students to enter university space in post-Covid era

HBSE Class 10, 12 Re-appear Exam 2022: Steps to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Admit card for re-appear exam' link

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Now, your Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the Admit Card and take a printout

The results for the HBSE Class 10, 12 Re-appear Exam 2022 will be announced soon after the exam is concluded.