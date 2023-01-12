Haryana Board exams 2023 dates: BSEH Class 10, 12 date sheet released at bseh.org.in

File photo

The Haryana board class 10 and class 12 time table for the exam 2023 have been released by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH). Haryana board exams for classes 10 and 12 will begin on February 27, 2023. The Social Science paper from the Class 10 BSEH exam will end on March 25 while the History and Biology exams from the Class 12 Haryana board exam will conclude on March 27, 2023.

The BSEH 2023 Secondary and Senior Secondary exam date sheets were released by the Haryana board along with the announcement that the tests would take place in the afternoon shift from 12:30 to 3:30.

At a press conference on January 11, Board Secretary Krishna Kumar and President Dr. V.P. Yadav announced the date sheet. The Haryana Board Exams 2023 will be held from February to March.

The BSEH Class 10, 12 board exams will begin on February 27, 2023 onwards. The Class 10 exams will end on March 25, 2023 and the Class 12 exams will conclude on March 28, 2023. The exam will be held in single shift – from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm every day.

A total of 2,85,138 lakh students, including 5492 compartment candidates and 279646 school candidates, have enrolled for the Class 10 board exams this year. 2,57,208 candidates, comprising 252911 school and compartment students, have enrolled for the Class 12 board exams.

