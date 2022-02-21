Haryana Board Exams 2022: CM Khattar takes BIG decision, cancels examination for these classes

Amid protests from parents regarding the board exams for Class 5 and Class 8 students, the state government has taken the decision to not conduct the examinations this year. Exams for CBSE and Haryana Board have been postponed for the time being, informed the Directorate of Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, Haryana via its official twitter handle. Board examinations will be held for class 5 and class 8 from next year.

“Haryana Alert | Chief Minister Sh @mlkhattar today announced that there will be no board exams for class 5th & 8th this year. The examinations of both CBSE & Haryana Board have been postponed for time being. From next session, board exams will be conducted for 5th & 8th classes,” DPR, Haryana tweeted.

Haryana Alert | Chief Minister Sh @mlkhattar today announced that there will be no board exams for class 5th & 8th this year. The examinations of both CBSE & Haryana Board have been postponed for time being. From next session, board exams will be conducted for 5th & 8th classes. — DPR Haryana (@DiprHaryana) February 21, 2022

The decision comes after protests from parents of class 5 and class 8 students from 12 CBSE, CISCE, and IB board schools in Gurugram. The parents were protesting against the state government’s proposal to conduct the class 5 and class 8 board exams in April 2022.

As per an earlier order from the Haryana government, all private and government schools had to register with the state education board before February 20 in order to hold exams for the classes.

This had followed a petition from school associations on February 9 which sought a stay order from Punjab and Haryana High Court on the Haryana government’s decision. First hearing took place on February 10 and the decision of the HC was reserved for April 4.

The order requires children in classes 5 and 8 to clear the examinations in order to attain promotion. An extra chance to pass the exam was part of the provision. The move to conduct board examinations for class 5 and 8 was announced by Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) in Haryana in October 2021.