Haryana Board Exam 2022: HBSE releases class 10th, 12th date sheet at bseh.org.in - Details here

Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has released the revised date sheet for Haryana Board Exam 2022 class 10th and 12th. Candidates can go through the revised datesheet on the official website, bseh.org.in.

Haryana Board Exam 2022 is scheduled to begin on March 30 and will conclude on April 20, 2022. The exam will begin from 12:30 PM to 03:00 PM

HBSE class 10th and 12th date sheet: Steps to download

Go to the official website of the Haryana Board at bseh.org.in

Click on the link given to check the revised datasheet available on the home page

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Keep the copy of the same for future reference.

The notification reads “Differently Abled (i) Blind candidates (ii) Dyslexic & Spastic candidates (iii) Deaf & Dumb candidates (iv) Permanently disabled who cannot write with their own hands, shall be provided along with the services of amanuensis who should be one class below the candidate taking the examination and an extra time of 20 minutes per hour for answering each paper.”

Direct link to check HBSE class 10th and 12th date sheet: bseh.org.in