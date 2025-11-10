Haryana Board Date Sheet 2026: HBSE Class 10,12 timetable to be announced soon at bseh.org.in; Check details inside

The Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) will soon release the timetable for Class 10th and 12th board exams. Practical exams are scheduled between February 1–17, 2026, followed by theory exams from February 20 to April 4, 2026. Students can check the official website for updates.

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) is expected to release the much-awaited timetable for the Class 10th and Class 12th board exams soon. Students who are preparing for the Secondary (10th) and Senior Secondary (12th) Annual Examinations in 2026 can access the exam datesheet online through the board's official website, bseh.org.in

. The exam schedule will be available in PDF format, offering students the exact dates and times for each subject.

Practical Exams to Be Held Before Theory Exams

The Haryana Board will conduct practical examinations before the theory exams. As per initial reports, the practical exams for Class 10 and Class 12 are expected to take place between February 1 and 17, 2026. These practical assessments are a crucial part of the evaluation process, helping students demonstrate their hands-on skills in various subjects.

Following the practical exams, the theory examinations are scheduled to be conducted between February 20 and April 4, 2026. Although these dates are tentative, the board will provide official confirmation once the final timetable is published. Students are advised to start their preparation in full swing to perform well in both practicals and theory exams.

Steps to Check the Exam Datesheet

Once the timetable is released, checking it on the official BSEH website is simple. Here’s how you can do it:

Visit the official website of the Haryana Board, bseh.org.in.

On the homepage, select the relevant class – Class 10th or Class 12th.

The datesheet PDF will open, which you can download to know the specific dates and subjects for your exams.

This datesheet will provide clarity on when each subject’s exam is scheduled, allowing students to plan their study schedule effectively.

Exam Shifts and Timing

The Haryana Board generally conducts the board exams in a single shift. Most subjects will have exams starting at 12:30 p.m. The duration of the exam varies; some may conclude at 3:00 p.m., while others may extend until 3:30 p.m. Students should take note of their exam timings once the timetable is released.

Admit Cards and Exam Updates

Admit cards for the board exams will be sent to schools by the Haryana Board in the days leading up to the exams. Students can collect their admit cards from their respective class teachers or principals. It is essential to keep checking the official website regularly for updates and any announcements regarding the exam schedule, admit cards, or other important notices.

With the Haryana Board Class 10th and 12th exams approaching, students must stay informed and prepared. Regularly checking the official website for the latest updates on the exam schedule, practical exams, and admit card issuance will help ensure a smooth exam experience.