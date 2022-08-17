Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

HSEB Compartmental/Additional exam registration to begin tomorrow, details here

HSEB application process for compartmental examination will begin tomorrow at bseh.org.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 06:33 PM IST

HSEB Compartmental/Additional exam registration to begin tomorrow, details here
HSEB compartmental exam 2022 | Photo: PTI

Haryana School Education Board (HSEB) application process for compartment/additional subject, partial and full marks improvement of secondary and senior secondary (educational) examination will start tomorrow (August 18). Candidates willing to apply for the HSEB compartmental exam can register from the official website-- bseh.org.in.

Candidates will have to pay a one-time application fee of Rs 800 for secondary and senior examinations. The last date to fill out the application form is August 25. Applications can be submitted in an online mode only.

Candidates can also apply from August 26 to 29 with a late fee of Rs 100 and from August 30 to September 2 with a late fee of Rs 300 and from September 3 to 6 with a late fee of Rs 1000.

Candidates who have 2 years ITI diploma can apply for the examination of additional subjects to get the recognition as equivalent to secondary and senior secondary informed Board President Jagbir Singh and secretary Shri Krishna Kumar, HPS in a press statement.

candidates can refer to the official website-- bseh.org.in for further details.

Read: SAMS Odisha 12th first merit list out at samsodisha.gov.in: How to check here

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Who is Leo Kalyan? The artist who sang at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC recruitment scam: ED interrogates former WB Education Minister Partha Chatterjee in jail
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.