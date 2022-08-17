HSEB Compartmental/Additional exam registration to begin tomorrow, details here

HSEB compartmental exam 2022 | Photo: PTI

Haryana School Education Board (HSEB) application process for compartment/additional subject, partial and full marks improvement of secondary and senior secondary (educational) examination will start tomorrow (August 18). Candidates willing to apply for the HSEB compartmental exam can register from the official website-- bseh.org.in.

Candidates will have to pay a one-time application fee of Rs 800 for secondary and senior examinations. The last date to fill out the application form is August 25. Applications can be submitted in an online mode only.

Candidates can also apply from August 26 to 29 with a late fee of Rs 100 and from August 30 to September 2 with a late fee of Rs 300 and from September 3 to 6 with a late fee of Rs 1000.

Candidates who have 2 years ITI diploma can apply for the examination of additional subjects to get the recognition as equivalent to secondary and senior secondary informed Board President Jagbir Singh and secretary Shri Krishna Kumar, HPS in a press statement.

candidates can refer to the official website-- bseh.org.in for further details.

Read: SAMS Odisha 12th first merit list out at samsodisha.gov.in: How to check here