Haryana Board class 10 result 2022 DECLARED: Check BSEH 10th result 2022 at bseh.org.in

Haryana Board of School Education Bhiwani (BSEH) has declared the result of the HBSE 10th Class Exam 2022 today. Haryana Board class 10th Result 2022 can be checked through the official website - bseh.org.in.

Over 3 lakh students appeared for HBSE Class 10th Result 2022. Haryana Board Exams 2022 were conducted from March 30 to April 20, 2022 from 12:30 PM to 03:00 PM.

Steps to download BSEH Haryana Class 10 Result 2022:

- Visit the official website of Board of School Education Haryana, bseh.org.in.

- On the homepage, go to the announcement section available.

- Click on the link - “BSEH Haryana Class 10, Result 2022”.

- Enter your details to log in.

- Check and download Haryana Board Class 10, Result 2022.

- Take a print of the Class 12 board result for any future reference.