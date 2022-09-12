Haryana Board 10, 12 Result 2022 DECLARED at bseh.org.in: Check important details here

The Board of School Education, Haryana has released the official date sheet notice for the HBSE Class 10 and Class 12 for the Partial Imp/Additional/Re-Appear Exam 2022 at the official website-- bseh.org.in.
Candidates note that as per the press note, the exam will begin on September 29 and end on October 10. Those candidates who bring in the admit card along with them on the days of the exam will be allowed to appear for the exam. As per the official notification, the candidates are not allowed to use calculators and mobile phones in the examination hall. The exam timings are from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.
Haryana Board, HBSE Class 10, 12: How to check date sheet
Read: MHT CET LLB 3 Year Result 2022 DECLARED at cetcell.mahacet.org: Here's how to download