Haryana Board 12th Result DECLARED: 87.08% students pass, top three ranks secured by girls

Haryana Board 12th Result 2022 out

Haryana Board of School Education Bhiwani (BSEH) has declared the result of HBSE 10th 12th Class Exam 2022 today. HBSE Class 12th Result 2022 can be checked through the official website - bseh.org.in. The overall pass percentage of regular students stood at 87.08%.

As many as 2,45,685 candidates appeared for the Haryana Board Class 12th exam this year and 2,13,949 students have successfully passed the exam.

This year the top 3 ranks have been secured by girls, with:

Kajal scoring 498 marks

Muskan and Shakshi with 496 marks

Shruti, Punam with 495 marks

Haryana Board Class 12th Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website of Board of School Education Haryana, bseh.org.in.

On the homepage, go to the announcement section available.

Click on the link - “BSEH Haryana Class 10, 12th Result 2022”.

Enter your details to log in.

Check and download Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Result 2022.

Take a print of the Class 12 board result for any future reference.

Read: Haryana Board result 2022 DECLARED: HBSE class 12 result announced at bseh.org.in, know how to check marksheet