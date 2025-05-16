Once released, students can check their HBSE Class 10th results on the official website: bseh.org.in.

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is all set to announce the Class 10th results for 2025 soon. As per various media reports, BSEH Haryana Class 10th results will likely be declared today. Once released, students can check their HBSE Class 10th results on the official website: bseh.org.in. To access the result, students must enter their roll number, date of birth, and other details. This year, the Class 10 exams were held from February 28 to March 19, while Class 12 exams took place from February 27 to April 2.

HBSE result 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website at bseh.org.in

Click on the ‘Results’ tab.

Select the link for Class 10th results.

Enter your credentials and log in.

View your result and download it.

Take a printout for future reference.

HBSE Haryana Class 10th Result 2025: Steps to check HBSE Result 2025 via DigiLocker