Haryana Board 10th result 2022 to be declared shortly - Steps to check HBSE class 10 result marksheet at bseh.org.in

Haryana Board of School Education Bhiwani (BSEH) to declare the result of the HBSE 10th Class Exam 2022 shortly. As per various media reports, Haryana Board class 10th Result 2022 will be declared today, June 17, 2022 at 3 pm. However, the official date for the HBSE result 2022 has not been announced yet. Once released, HBSE Class 10th Result 2022 can be checked through the official website - bseh.org.in.

Over 3 lakh students appeared for HBSE Class 10th Result 2022. Haryana Board Exams 2022 were conducted from March 30 to April 20, 2022, from 12:30 PM to 03:00 PM.

Steps to download BSEH Haryana Class 10 Result 2022:

- Visit the official website of the Board of School Education Haryana, bseh.org.in.

- On the homepage, go to the announcement section available.

- Click on the link - “BSEH Haryana Class 10, Result 2022”.

- Enter your details to log in.

- Check and download Haryana Board Class 10, Result 2022.

- Take a print of the Class 12 board result for any future reference.