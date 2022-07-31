Search icon
1,530 students from Delhi MCD schools to join 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

As many as 1,530 students of Delhi municipal schools will participate in the Centre's "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign from August 13-15.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 04:19 PM IST

Photo: PTI

As many as 1,530 students of Delhi municipal schools will participate in the Centre's "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign from August 13-15 as part of the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav", confirmed officials.  Before that, all schools under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will organise craft-related activities on August 10, in which teachers and students will make miniature national flag-themed lapel pins, they added.

The civic body said these lapel pins will be worn by the teachers, students and their parents. "Today's children are tomorrow's future, to signify these lines, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's education department is organising various activities in its schools to inculcate the virtue of patriotism amongst students," the civic body said in a statement. As part of the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign, the students will be motivated to unfurl the tricolour at their homes.

The municipal schools have been organising various activities from July 22 under the campaign such as fire-less cooking, making tricolour-themed dishes like salads and sandwiches, poster-making, kite-making, tree plantation, poem recitation, making scrapbooks with pictures of the heroes of the freedom struggle, "nukkad Natak", quiz contests, among other activities, the MCD said.

All 1,530 municipal schools in the national capital will organise activities related to the Independence Day celebrations from August 13-15 under the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign. The schools will take out "Prabhat Pheri" in the adjoining areas. The national flag will be unfurled at the municipal schools at 8 am on August 15 and the officials at the headquarters and in the zones will have to be present in any of the schools.

The municipal schools will also remain open on August 13, the second Saturday of the month, to organise the Independence Day-related activities and in the remaining time, the regular classes will be held, the statement said.

(With inputs from PTI)

