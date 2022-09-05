Happy Teacher's Day: Famous quotes by Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

The birthday of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, on September 5, is observed as Teacher's Day in India. The first Teachers' Day was celebrated in India in 1962 when Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan began serving as the second president of India.

Well, it is that time of the year when we honour and acknowledge the hard work and commitment put in by our teachers. Here are a few quotes and messages to express your gratitude to your favourite teacher.

Teacher's Day: Quotes by Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

"God lives, feels, and suffers in every one of us, and in course of time, His attributes, knowledge, beauty and love will be revealed in each of us."

2. “The end-product of education should be a free creative man, who can battle against historical circumstances and adversities of nature."

3. “True religion is a revolutionary force: it is an inveterate enemy of oppression, privilege, and injustice."

4. "A life of joy and happiness is possible only on the basis of knowledge and science."

5. "Religion is behavior and not mere belief."