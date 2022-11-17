Search icon
Happy International Students' Day: WhatsApp, wishes, quotes and status

The day is celebrated to ensure all students have access to education.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 03:08 PM IST

File photo

Every year, November 17 is observed as International Students' Day. The day is celebrated to ensure all students have access to education. The day also encourages students to have better future.

On this day, let's share few wishes, greetings, and messages with students:

Happy International Students' Day!

Never stop learning there is no shortcut to success. Happy International Students' Day!

There are lots of ne things to learn every day. Happy International Students' Day!

Best wishes to all the students on International Students' Day!

Life is about new opportunities. Happy International Students' Day!

 

 

