Happy Education Day 2022: Quotes, wishes to share on Maulana Abul Kalam Azad's birth anniversary

National Education Day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of India’s First Education Minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. The day is celebrated across the country, every year on November 11.

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad was the first minister of Education in Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's cabinet from 1947 to 1958. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad was not merely a scholar but committed to building the nation through education. He was known to be a reformer and a freedom fighter.

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad was the man behind the IITs and many key institutes in the country. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad or Maulana Sayyid Abul Kalam Ghulam Muhiyuddin Ahmed bin Khairuddin Al-Hussaini Azad was born on November 11, 1888.

On this day, various programs and campaigns are organized to spread awareness about education and make every person literate.

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad's quotes to share with students on his birth anniversary.

"Education imparted by heart can bring revolution in the society."

"I am part of the indivisible unity that is Indian nationality."

"Educationists should build the capacities of the spirit of inquiry, creativity, entrepreneurial and moral leadership among students and become their role model."

"To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal."

"Climbing to the top demands strength, whether it is to the top of Mount Everest or to the top of your career."

"You have to dream before your dreams can come true."

"Be more dedicated to making solid achievements than in running after swift but synthetic happiness."

"Do we not realize that self-respect comes with self-reliance?"

"Slavery is worst even if it bears beautiful names."

"Many people plant trees but few of them get the fruit of it."

"Teaching by the tongue can be perspired but by good deed can stay stronger."

