Happy Children's day 2022: Bal diwas WhatsApp wishes, and quotes to share on November 14

Children's day is being celebrated today (November 14) in India to commemorate the birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. In India, it started being celebrated on November 20, 1956, on 'Universal Children's Day. But, after the death of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in 1964, it shifted to November 14.
Children's Day or Bal diwas is celebrated to raise awareness about the rights, care and education of children.
Children's Day 2022: Bal Diwas Whatsapp messages, wishes, and quotes
- "The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country." - Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.
- Children spread joy and happiness in every season as they are the most beautiful creation of God. Happy Children's Day.
- "Only through right education can a better order of society be built up." - Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.
- Childhood is about glee and playfulness. Happy Children’s Day!
- May the laughter and innocence of a child last for a lifetime. Happy Children’s Day!
- Spend this day with your little buddies. Make a promise to bring joy in their life. Happy Children’s Day!
- Kids are the world’s greatest happiness. Happy Children’s Day!
- Children are budding stars, the more you inspire them the more they learn. Happy Children’s Day!
- Happy Children’s Day, my dear child. I feel blessed to have a blessing like you by my side. I love you very much!