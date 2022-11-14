Happy Children's day 2022: Bal diwas WhatsApp wishes, and quotes to share on November 14

File photo

Children's day is being celebrated today (November 14) in India to commemorate the birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. In India, it started being celebrated on November 20, 1956, on 'Universal Children's Day. But, after the death of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in 1964, it shifted to November 14.

Children's Day or Bal diwas is celebrated to raise awareness about the rights, care and education of children.

