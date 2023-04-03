Search icon
Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Date, muhurat, mantra, and more

Hanuman Jayanti 2023 will be celebrated on April 6.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 08:23 PM IST

Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Date, muhurat, mantra, and more
Hanuman Jayanti 2023| Photo: PTI

Hindu religion followers celebrate Human Jayanti to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman. Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated at different times in different parts of the country depending on their beliefs and the type of calendar they follow. 

Hanuman Jayanti during Chaitra Purnima is the most popular one in North Indian. As per the Drik Panchang, the Purnima Tithi will begin at 9:19 am on April 5 and it will end at 10:4 am on April 6.

Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Celebration 

As per religious beliefs, devotees pay their homage to Lord Hanuman. Devotees observe a whole day fast, offer prayers, visit temples and distribute food among the poor and needy people. People host Sunderkand path at their homes and recite bhajans, and kirtans to celebrate the occasion. 

Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Mantras 

Om Shri Hanumate Namah 
 

Meet Mandira Bedi, India's most popular female sports presenter and host
Nysa Devgn spotted with Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan in Mumbai, photos go viral
From Crash Landing on You to Business Proposal: Top 10 Korean dramas that are must watch
Ali Fazal, Guneet Monga, Shaunak Sen pose with Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell, other stars at Oscars 2023 nominees luncheon
Dalljiet Kaur marries Nikhil Patel, actress drops lovable photos from wedding
