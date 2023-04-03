Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Date, muhurat, mantra, and more

Hanuman Jayanti 2023| Photo: PTI

Hindu religion followers celebrate Human Jayanti to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman. Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated at different times in different parts of the country depending on their beliefs and the type of calendar they follow.

Hanuman Jayanti during Chaitra Purnima is the most popular one in North Indian. As per the Drik Panchang, the Purnima Tithi will begin at 9:19 am on April 5 and it will end at 10:4 am on April 6.

Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Celebration

As per religious beliefs, devotees pay their homage to Lord Hanuman. Devotees observe a whole day fast, offer prayers, visit temples and distribute food among the poor and needy people. People host Sunderkand path at their homes and recite bhajans, and kirtans to celebrate the occasion.

Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Mantras

Om Shri Hanumate Namah

