HAL Recruitment 2022: Last 2 days to apply for 85 posts - Check direct link, eligibility criteria

If you are an opportunity to work with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), then we have just the opportunity for you! HAL has invited applications for the posts of Management Trainees (MT) and Design Trainees (DT).

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of HAL - hal-india.co.in. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the posts is tomorrow i.e March 2, 2022. A total of 85 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

HAL Recruitment 2022: Important dates

Online application start date - February 9, 2022

Online application last date - March 2, 2022

HAL MT Admit Card release date - March 10, 2022

Online Selection Test - April 7-April 9, 2022

Declaration of Test results on HAL Website - April 12, 2022

The download of Interview Call Letter on HAL Website - April 13, 2022

Shortlisted candidates interview in Bengaluru - May 4-May 6, 2022

List of provisionally selected candidates - May 9, 2022

Download Provisional Offer of Appointment - May 12, 2022

Pre-employment medical test - May 14, 2022-June 20, 2022

Pre-employment Administrative formalities at HAL, Bengaluru - June 23-24, 2022

Commencement of Training Program at HAL Management Academy, Bengaluru - June 29, 2022

HAL Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

Design Trainee Aeronautical - 2

Design Trainee Mechanical - 15

Design Trainee Electronics - 21

MT (Technical) Computer Science - 4

MT (Technical) Mechanical - 4

MT (Technical) Electrical - 4

MT (Technical) Electronics - 8

MT (Technical) Production - 2

MT (IMM) Mechanical, Electrical, Production - 5

MT Civil - 5

MT HR - 5

MT Legal - 5

MT Finance - 5

HAL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Legal: Regular/Full-time Bachelor of Law (5 years integrated course after 10+2) or Regular/Fulltime Bachelor degree with full-time Bachelor of Law (10+2+3+3)

Finance: Regular/Full-time Bachelor Degree (10+2+3) with a pass in the final examination of CA/ICWA from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India/Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

HAL Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Rs 500 is the application fee. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/ Internal candidates are excluded from the payment of the application fee.

HAL Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Step 1: Open the official HAL website - www.hal-india.co.in

Step 2: Select 'Career Section'

Step 3: Fill in the application form and submit it.

HAL Recruitment 2022: Check Official Notification Here

HAL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online Now