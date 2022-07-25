HAL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 455 posts at hal-india.co.in, know how to apply

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 07:35 AM IST
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is inviting applications for 455 ITI Trade Apprentices in Nasik Division. The last date to apply is August 10, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, hal-india.co.in.
Starting date for online application submission: July 22, 2022
Last date for online application submission: August 10, 2022
HAL Trade Apprentice Vacancy 2022 Details
Post: ITI Trade Apprentice
No. of Vacancy: 455
Pay Scale: As per Apprentices Act 1961
HAL Trade Apprentice Vacancy 2022 Trade wise Details
Fitter: 186
Turner: 28
Carpenter: 04
Machinist: 26
Welder (Gas & Electric): 08
Electrician: 66
Mechanic (Motor Vehicle): 04
Draughtsman (Mechanical): 06
Electronics Mechanic: 08
Painter(General): 07
COPA: 88
Sheet Metal Worker: 04
Machinist(Grinder): 06
Stenographer: 06
Refrigeration and Air-conditioning mechanic: 04
Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have passed ITI from the respective trades and must be recognised by NCVT.
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply at hal-india.co.in.
HAL Trade Apprentice Selection Process : Selection will be based on Merit.