Search icon
bannerbanner
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

HAL Recruitment 2021: Apply for various posts at hal-india.co.in – Check eligibility, pay scale, selection process

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is inviting applications for 11 Staff Nurse, Physiotherapists and various posts.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 26, 2021, 06:17 PM IST

HAL Recruitment 2021: Apply for various posts at hal-india.co.in – Check eligibility, pay scale, selection process

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is inviting applications for 11 Staff Nurse, Physiotherapists and various posts. The last date to apply is December 14, 2021. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, hal-india.co.in.

HAL Recruitment 2021 Details  

Post: Staff Nurse             

No. of vacancy: 07          

Pay Scale: 37383/- (Per Month)

Post: Physiotherapist    

No. of vacancy: 01

Post: Pharmacist             

No. of vacancy: 01

Post: Dresser    

No. of vacancy: 02          

Pay Scale: 35555/- (Per Month)

HAL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria:

Staff Nurse: The candidate must have a PUC with Diploma in General Nursing & Midwifery (3 years).

Physiotherapist: The candidate must have a PUC (PCB) with Diploma in Physiotherapy (2 years).

Pharmacist: The candidate must have a PUC (PCB) with D.Pharma (2 years).

Dresser: The candidate must have a PUC with Certificate of Training in First Aid from Indian Red Cross or St. John’s Ambulance Association or similar recognized Organization.

Application Fee: Pay examination fee using through RTGS.

For UR/OBC Candidates: 200/-  

For SC/ST/PWD Candidates: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website hal-india.co.in.

HAL Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: November 24, 2021

Last date for online application submission: December 14, 2021

Selection Process: Selection will be based on written exam.

HAL Recruitment 2021: https://meta-secure.com/HAL-mh2021/pdf/Notification.pdf

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.