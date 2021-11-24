HAL Recruitment 2021: Apply for various posts at hal-india.co.in – Check eligibility, pay scale, selection process

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is inviting applications for 11 Staff Nurse, Physiotherapists and various posts. The last date to apply is December 14, 2021. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, hal-india.co.in.

HAL Recruitment 2021 Details

Post: Staff Nurse

No. of vacancy: 07

Pay Scale: 37383/- (Per Month)

Post: Physiotherapist

No. of vacancy: 01

Post: Pharmacist

No. of vacancy: 01

Post: Dresser

No. of vacancy: 02

Pay Scale: 35555/- (Per Month)

HAL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria:

Staff Nurse: The candidate must have a PUC with Diploma in General Nursing & Midwifery (3 years).

Physiotherapist: The candidate must have a PUC (PCB) with Diploma in Physiotherapy (2 years).

Pharmacist: The candidate must have a PUC (PCB) with D.Pharma (2 years).

Dresser: The candidate must have a PUC with Certificate of Training in First Aid from Indian Red Cross or St. John’s Ambulance Association or similar recognized Organization.

Application Fee: Pay examination fee using through RTGS.

For UR/OBC Candidates: 200/-

For SC/ST/PWD Candidates: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website hal-india.co.in.

HAL Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: November 24, 2021

Last date for online application submission: December 14, 2021

Selection Process: Selection will be based on written exam.

HAL Recruitment 2021: https://meta-secure.com/HAL-mh2021/pdf/Notification.pdf