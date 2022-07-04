IP University receives highest ever applications from foreign students

IP University | Photo: PTI

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, GGSIPU said that it has received around 650 applications from foreign students till June 15, for admission to various programms ranging from undergraduate to PhD level for the academic session 2022-23.

This is the highest ever registration from foreign students. In a statement, the university also notified that eighteen applications have been received for admission to the PhD course.

Apart from SAARC nations, the applications were also received from students from countries like South Africa, Mauritius, Iran, Russian Federation, Indonesia, Mongolia, Germany and South East Asia. The university has been receiving 100-200 applications from foreign students every year for many years.

"The reason behind this quantum surge of applications of foreign students is the continuous impetus of the University on the enrolment of foreign students. The university took support from the Indian Council of Cultural Relations and 'Study in India' a programme of the Educational Consultants India Ltd (EdCIL)," the statement read.

Vice-Chancellor Mahesh Verma attributed the record number of such applications to the availability of various courses for nominal fees. "A plethora of innovative courses of the university available for nominal fees are attracting students from foreign countries," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read: NTA NEET UG 2022 Admit Card to release soon: See how to download here