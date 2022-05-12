Search icon
GUJCET Result 2022 to release at 10 am on gseb.org: Here's how you can download results

The GUJCET 2022 final answer key was released on May 11 and can be downloaded via the official website - gseb.org.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 12, 2022, 08:56 AM IST

File Photo

The Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2022 results are all set to be declared today, May 12 at 10 am. The Gujarat School Education Board (GSEB) will announce the GUJCET result 2022 on the official websites- gseb.org and gsebeservice.com. 

Candidates will be able to download their results from the official website.

The GUJCET 2022 final answer key was released on May 11 and can be downloaded via the official website - gseb.org. The exam was held on April 18. GUJCET 2022 exam was conducted in three languages -  Hindi, English, and Gujarati.

GUJCET Result 2022: Steps to download the result 

Step 1: Go to the official websites- gseb.org and gsebeservice.com.

Step 2: Click on the GUJCET Result 2022 link on the homepage 

Step 3: Enter details like your roll/seat number and click on submit. 

Step 4: Your GUJCET result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for further use.

