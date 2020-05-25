GUJCET Exam 2020: Admit card to be released 10 days before exam at gseb.org

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Education Board (GSEB) has released information about the admit card for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (CET) 2020. Eligible candidates can download the admit card for the Gujarat CET 2020 online at gujcet.gseb.org or gseb.org

As per the information released the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board will issue GUJCET 2020 admit card 10 days before the date of the exam i.e. July 21. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 31st.

Earlier, the examination was scheduled on March 31st, 2020 at various centers in the state of Gujarat but was canceled due to coronavirus outbreak.

The exam consists of multiple-choice questions on physics, chemistry, mathematics/biology for a duration of 3 hours.

GUJCET examination is conducted by GSEB for admission in UG degree engineering and degree/diploma pharmacy courses offered by colleges in Gujarat.

Candidates have to carry GUJCET 2020 hall ticket for appearing in the exam.

Steps to download the admit card for Gujarat CET 2020

1. Go to the official website- gujcet.gseb.org.

2. On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Click Here to Download GUJCET Hall Ticket 2020’

3. Enter all credentials and log in.

4. Your admit card will appear. Download it for future reference.

5. Don't forget to carry it on exam day.