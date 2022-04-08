GUJCET 2022 admit card RELEASED on gujcet.gseb.org - Know step-by-step process to download

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB), on Friday, released the Gujarat Common Entrance Exam (GUJCET) 2022 admit card. Candidates will be able to download the GUJCET 2022 admit card via the official website - gujcet.gseb.org.

The GUJCET 2022 exam is planned to take place on April 18. To download their admit card, candidates will have to enter their registered mobile number/email id and date of birth/application number.

Here is a step-by-step guide to downloading the GUJCET 2022 admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website of GUJCET 2022 - gujcet.gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the direct link to admit card on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the valid details in the required fields.

Step 4: Verify all the details mentioned in the GUJCET 2022 admit card.

Step 5: Download and save the GUJCET 2022 admit card for future use.

Candidates appearing for the exam must carry their GUJCET 2022 admit card with them along with one valid government ID proof at the exam center.

GUJCET admit card 2022 will list the candidate’s personal details, photograph, signature, exam date and time, exam day guidelines, and other details. In case of any disparity in the admit card, the candidate must reach the exam authority for corrections.