Gujarat SSC Result 2023: Total 64.62% students pass Gujarat Class 10 Board Exam, see details here

Gujarat Board Class 10 Result 2023| Photo: PTI

GSEB Gujarat Board Class 10 Result 2023 has been declared on Thursday (May 25) at the official website-- gseb.org. Candidates who appeared for the Gujarat SSC Exam 2023 can now check their result. Around 8 lakh candidates appeared for the GSEB Gujarat SSC exam 2023. The Gujarat Board Class 10 exam 2023 was conducted between March 14 to March 28.

GSEB SSC 2023 Result out: Pass percentage

This year, as many as 64.62 per cent of candidates pass exam. The pass percentage has dropped by 0.56 percent points this year.

GSEB SSC result 2023: Steps to check results

Visit the official website of the board

Click on the SSC result link

Enter your credentials and log in

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

