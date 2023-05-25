Gujarat SSC Result 2023: Total 64.62% students pass Gujarat Class 10 Board Exam, see details here

GSEB Gujarat Board Class 10 Result 2023 has been declared on Thursday (May 25) at the official website-- gseb.org. Candidates who appeared for the Gujarat SSC Exam 2023 can now check their result. Around 8 lakh candidates appeared for the GSEB Gujarat SSC exam 2023. The Gujarat Board Class 10 exam 2023 was conducted between March 14 to March 28.
GSEB SSC 2023 Result out: Pass percentage
This year, as many as 64.62 per cent of candidates pass exam. The pass percentage has dropped by 0.56 percent points this year.
GSEB SSC result 2023: Steps to check results
Read: GSEB SSC (10th) Result 2023 Live Updates: Gujarat Board Class 10th result DECLARED, direct link here