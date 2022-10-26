Gujarat Police SI Recruitment 2022: Final list of 1382 shortlisted candidates out, details here

Gujarat Police SI Recruitment 2022 | Photo: PTI

Gujarat Police Department has declared the final merit list for 1382 recruitments to Police Sub Inspector has been declared today (October 26) at the official website-- police.gujarat.gov.in. IPS Vikas Sahay Twitter regarding the Gujarat Police Sub Inspector recruitment 2022 exam result release.

Candidates who appeared for the Gujarat Police SI recruitment 2022 exam can now check their results from the official website. The final merit list contains the names of each 1382 candidates who qualified for the Gujarat Police SI recruitment exam 2022.

Of the candidates shortlisted for the jobs, 180 candidates are still left to get their certificates checked. These candidates will be handed the appointment letter later and the remaining 1200 plus candidates will get their appointment letters on October 29.

Candidates must note that the date of elections in Gujarat is near now and unemployment remains a major election issue in Gujarat. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also announced to provide employment to 10 lakh people.