Gujarat Police Constable Bumper Recruitment 2021: Apply for 10459 posts at police.gujarat.gov.in

Gujarat Police is inviting applications for 10459 Constable (Lokrakshak) posts. The last date to apply is November 9, 2021. Interested candidates can apply through the official website police.gujarat.gov.in.

Gujarat Police Constable Vacancy 2021 Details

Post: Unarmed Police Constable (Male/Female)

No. of Vacancy: Male: 3492, Female: 1720

Post: Armed Police Constable (Male/Female)

No. of Vacancy: Male: 534, Female: 263

Post: S.R.P.F Constable (Male)

No. of Vacancy: Male: 4450, Female: 0

Grade Pay: 19950/- (Per Month)

Gujarat Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Candidates must have done class 12th from the recognized Board.

Age Limit: 18 to 34 years

Gujarat Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Application Fee: Pay the Examination Fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking or Post Office challan.

For Unreserved Candidate: 100/-

For Reserved Candidate: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the Gujarat Police website police.gujarat.gov.in OR ojas.gujarat.gov.in.

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Examination, Physical Standard Test (PST) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Gujarat Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Starting Date for Submission of Application form: October 23, 2021

Last Date for Submission of Application form: November 09, 2021

Last Date for Payment of Fee: November 09, 2021

Gujarat Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Notification: ojas.gujarat.gov.in