Gujarat Police Constable Bumper Recruitment 2021: Apply for 10459 posts at police.gujarat.gov.in
Gujarat Police is inviting applications for 10459 Constable (Lokrakshak) posts. The last date to apply is November 9, 2021.
Written By
Source
DNA webdesk
Gujarat Police is inviting applications for 10459 Constable (Lokrakshak) posts. The last date to apply is November 9, 2021. Interested candidates can apply through the official website police.gujarat.gov.in.
Gujarat Police Constable Vacancy 2021 Details
Post: Unarmed Police Constable (Male/Female)
No. of Vacancy: Male: 3492, Female: 1720
Post: Armed Police Constable (Male/Female)
No. of Vacancy: Male: 534, Female: 263
Post: S.R.P.F Constable (Male)
No. of Vacancy: Male: 4450, Female: 0
Grade Pay: 19950/- (Per Month)
Gujarat Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Candidates must have done class 12th from the recognized Board.
Age Limit: 18 to 34 years
Gujarat Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Application Fee: Pay the Examination Fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking or Post Office challan.
For Unreserved Candidate: 100/-
For Reserved Candidate: No Fee
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the Gujarat Police website police.gujarat.gov.in OR ojas.gujarat.gov.in.
Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Examination, Physical Standard Test (PST) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
Gujarat Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Important Dates
Starting Date for Submission of Application form: October 23, 2021
Last Date for Submission of Application form: November 09, 2021
Last Date for Payment of Fee: November 09, 2021
Gujarat Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Notification: ojas.gujarat.gov.in