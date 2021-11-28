Gujarat NEET Counselling 2021 for 12480 seats: Check dates, eligibility details - Latest updates

Gujarat NEET counselling 2021 will be conducted online by the Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC). Following the declaration of the NEET 2021 result on November 1 by NTA, the candidates who took the exam must have received an email from NTA containing their scorecards. Thereafter, the entire procedure of Gujarat MBBS Counselling 2021 will begin. The first round of Gujarat MBBS counselling 2021 registration will most likely begin in the first week of December tentatively.

Gujarat NEET 2021 counselling will allow applicants with a Gujarat state domicile to enroll in undergraduate medical programs offered by the state's universities. Gujarat NEET counselling 2021 will give candidates the opportunity to apply for 5,508 MBBS, 1,255 BDS, 2,262 BAMS, and 3,455 BHMS seats in 85 percent state quota and 100 percent in private universities. Counseling will be done depending on the candidates' performance in the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET 2021). ACPUGMEC will conduct a total of three rounds of counselling, including a mop-up session.

Only those NEET 2021 eligible candidates who register and undergo document verification at medadmgujarat.ncode.in will be able to participate in the Gujarat NEET 2021 counselling session. The merit list consisting of students shortlisted for online Gujarat MBBS/BDS 2021 counselling after their document verification will be provided by ACPUGMEC. Candidates whose names appear on the merit list are asked to indicate the courses and colleges they wish to attend. Various parameters such as the candidate's preferences, rank in the NEET 2021 exam, and seat availability are considered while preparing and compiling the seat allotment list.

Gujarat NEET Counselling 2021 offers a variety of courses

Gujarat NEET counselling is held for more than just admission to MBBS and BDS programs. Through Gujarat NEET counselling, ACPUGMEC manages the admission process for a number of additional courses, including:

Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery: Both medical degrees (MBBS)

Dental Surgery Bachelor's Degree (BDS)

Ayurveda, Medicine, and Surgery Bachelor's Degree (BAMS)

Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery Bachelor's Degree (BHMS)

Dates to Remember for Gujarat NEET Counseling in 2021

Dates of major events connected to Gujarat MBBS/BDS counselling 2021 will be announced soon on the official website.

Institutes that will participate in the Gujarat MBBS in 2021

A list of medical and dental colleges, both private and state, is presented on the official website.

The seat matrix of these participating institutes is also available on the official website. Admissions to these colleges are available through Gujarat MBBS counselling 2021.

Required Documents for Gujarat NEET Counseling in 2021

Candidates intending to attend Gujarat NEET 2021 counselling must bring the following documents in their original form for verification. Self-attested copies of the following documents should be attached with the application form for Gujarat NEET counselling 2021.

Marksheet for Class 10th

Marksheet for Class 12th

Result of NEET 2021

Certificate of Completion of High School/Transfer Certificate

Certificate of Caste (for SC, ST, and SEBC candidates)

Layer that is not creamy (NCL) Certificate

Physical Disability Certificate (if applicable)

Local candidate certificate from the Dean of NHLMMC (Ahmedabad) or SMIMER (Surat)

Documentation proving your status as a non-resident alien (if applicable)

Gujarat NEET Counseling Process in 2021

In order to participate in the admission process for Gujarat MBBS seats, a candidate must register on ACPUGMEC's official website, medadmgujarat.org. However, a PIN for Rs 200 has to be bought by individuals online before beginning the registration procedure. Candidates must report to the nearest support center for document verification after finishing the registration process. An online form detailing the choices or preferences of institutes must be filled by eligible candidate to participate in the seat allocation process. The ACPUGMEC Gujarat NEET counselling procedure is outlined here.

The first step is registration.

The candidates can register on the official website, medadmgujarat.org. They are required to fill the details in an application form and pay a registration fee. After paying the requisite fees, the registration process will be complete.

The merit list will be prepared following this step.

A merit list based on the candidates' ranks who applied for Gujarat NEET 2021 counselling will be compiled by the concerned authorities. The same can be viewed by candidates through the official website.

The third step is filling of your choice.

Shortlisted candidates are required to log in to their accounts.

After login into their accounts, individuals must rank their choices (courses/colleges) in the order in which they want them to appear.

They can attend as many colleges as they choose.

The candidates also have the options to move up or down the list and be added or removed.

A duplicate of the filled-in selections for future reference must be maintained by candidates after completing the choices.

As a final step, the candidates must submit and lock their choices.

After this and as the final step the candidates need to note the seating arrangements and report to the assigned college.

A seat will be allocated to the candidate based on his merits and preference.

The seat allocation list for Gujarat NEET counselling 2021 result will be made available online. The candidates who have been allocated a seat in counselling are required to visit the concerned institute for document verification and confirmation of seat. The candidature of those candidates who fail to report to the institute within the specified time will be forfeited.

Candidates can visit the official website to take note of the fees structure of various institutes under Gujarat MBBS Counselling 2021.