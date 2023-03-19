Gujarat HC Recruitment 2023 application to fill 193 posts underway: How to apply, eligibility, application fee

Gujarat HC Recruitment 2023| Photo: PTI

Gujarat High Court is looking for candidates to fill a total of 193 civil judge posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in on or before April 14. The Gujarat HC preliminary examination 2023 will be conducted on May 7 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is July 2.

Gujarat HC recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website at hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Direct Recruitment to the Cadre of Civil Judge (2023) ( અંતિમ તારીખ 14-April-2023 )”

Fill out the applictaion form

Submit the applictaion fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the printout for future reference.

Gujarat HC recruitment 2023: Educational qualification

Candidates applying for the job must have a Degree in Law from a University recognised by law in India.

Gujarat HC recruitment 2023: Application fee

Candidates from the General Category must pay examination fees of Rs 1000 charges, while applicants from the reserved Category must pay Rs 500 as an application fee.