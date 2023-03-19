Gujarat HC Recruitment 2023 application to fill 193 posts underway: How to apply, eligibility, application fee

Gujarat High Court is looking for candidates to fill a total of 193 civil judge posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in on or before April 14. The Gujarat HC preliminary examination 2023 will be conducted on May 7 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is July 2.
Gujarat HC recruitment 2023: How to apply
Gujarat HC recruitment 2023: Educational qualification
Candidates applying for the job must have a Degree in Law from a University recognised by law in India.
Read: Bihar board Class 12 Result 2023: When to expect? Website, how to check here
Gujarat HC recruitment 2023: Application fee
Candidates from the General Category must pay examination fees of Rs 1000 charges, while applicants from the reserved Category must pay Rs 500 as an application fee.