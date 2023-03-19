Search icon
Gujarat HC Recruitment 2023 application to fill 193 posts underway: How to apply, eligibility, application fee

Gujarat HC Recruitment 2023 application process is underway to hire more than 193 candidates.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 11:58 AM IST

Gujarat HC Recruitment 2023 application to fill 193 posts underway: How to apply, eligibility, application fee
Gujarat HC Recruitment 2023| Photo: PTI

Gujarat High Court is looking for candidates to fill a total of 193 civil judge posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in on or before April 14. The Gujarat HC preliminary examination 2023 will be conducted on May 7 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is July 2.

Gujarat HC recruitment 2023: How to apply

  • Visit the official website at hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on “Direct Recruitment to the Cadre of Civil Judge (2023) ( અંતિમ તારીખ 14-April-2023 )”
  • Fill out the applictaion form
  • Submit the applictaion fee
  • Upload all the required documents
  • Submit the form and take the printout for future reference.

Gujarat HC recruitment 2023: Educational qualification

Candidates applying for the job must have a Degree in Law from a University recognised by law in India.

Gujarat HC recruitment 2023: Application fee 

Candidates from the General Category must pay examination fees of Rs 1000 charges, while applicants from the reserved Category must pay Rs 500 as an application fee.

