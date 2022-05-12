Gujarat GSEB Class 12th Science result 2022 declared: Check steps to download mark sheet, pass percentage

File photo

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has declared the Gujarat HSC class 12th science stream result 2022 on its official website today, May 12. Those who wish to check results can do so by visiting the official website gseb.org.

The GSEB HSC results 2022 for class 12 students have been declared on the official website, and students can now download their mark sheets. The official pass percentage of the Gujarat Class 12th board exams 2022 for the science stream stands at 72.02 percent.

A total of 95,361 students had appeared for the Gujarat science board exams 2022 this year, out of which 68,681 students cleared the HSC Science exam this year. The girls have outperformed boys this year, with a marginal increase in pass percentage.

For the Gujarat class 12 science stream results, the students in the A group with Maths secured a 78.40 pass percentage, while the B group with Biology secured 68.58 percent. Check out the steps mentioned below to download your mark sheets.

GSEB Class 12th science results 2022: How to check scores online

Step 1: Visit the official website of GSEB, gseb.org.

Step 2: On the home page, click on Gujarat Board HSC Result 2022 link.

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the GSEB result and download the scorecard.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy for further reference.

The Gujarat HSC Science results 2022 have been uploaded on the official website today, while the results for the other streams are also expected to be released in May itself.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Board SSC Result 2022 will be announced soon by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB). GSEB Class 10th Result 2022 will be declared by June 15, 2022, according to reports.

READ | GUJCET Result 2022 declared on gseb.org: Here's GSEB Gujarat CET results direct link, steps to check score