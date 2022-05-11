Search icon
Gujarat Class 12th Result 2022: GSEB HSC results to be declared soon, check steps to download marksheet

Gujarat Board Class 12 Result 2022 for Science, Commerce, Arts and Vocational stream is likely to be released in June 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 11, 2022, 04:45 PM IST

File Photo

Gujarat Board HSC Results are likely to be announced by Gujarat Secondary and Higher Education Board (GSEB) in the coming weeks. GSEB Gujarat Board Class 12th results are expected to be announced by the end of May, according to media reports. On the official website, gseb.org, candidates can check their scorecard once it is released.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) held the Higher Secondary Certificate (General & Science) Examination at several examination centres. The test began on March 28th, 2022, and continued until April 12th, 2022. Nearly 5 lakh students have appeared for GSEB Class 12 exams.

When it comes to the SSC exam results in Gujarat, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is expected to release its results shortly (GSEB). Graduation Board Class 10th Result 2022 will be announced on June 15th, 2022, according to reports,

Also, Gujarat Board SSC Result 2022 will be announced soon by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB). GSEB Class 10th Result 2022 will be declared by June 15, 2022, according to reports.

GSEB Class 10 exam 2022 was held in nearly 2500 examination halls across. This year, nearly 8 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 Board exams and 7 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 Board.

GSEB Class 12th exam 2022: Steps to download

  • Visit the official website of GSEB on gseb.org
  • On the home page, click on Gujarat Board HSC Result 2022 link.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will appear on the screen.
  • Check GSEB result and download the scorecard.
  • Keep a hard copy for further reference.

