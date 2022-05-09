Gujarat Class 12th Result 2022: GSEB HSC result to be declared by THIS date, know how to download marksheet

File photo

Gujarat Class 12th Result 2022: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Education Board (GSEB) is likely to announce the Gujarat Board HSC Results soon. As per media reports, GSEB Gujarat Board Class 12th result will be declared by end of May. Once released, candidates can check the scorecard through the official website, gseb.org.

GSEB Class 12 board exam for Science and General stream was held on March 28 and the General stream exam was held on April 12. whereas, the Science stream exam was held on April 8. The vocational examination began on April 4, 2022. Nearly 5 lakh students have appeared for GSEB Class 12 exams.

Whereas, Gujarat Board SSC Result 2022 is also likely to be declared soon by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB). As per reports, GSEB Class 10th Result 2022 will be declared by June 15, 2022.

GSEB Class 10 exam 2022 was held in nearly 2500 examination halls across. This year, nearly 8 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 Board exams and 7 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 Board.

GSEB Class 12th exam 2022: Steps to download