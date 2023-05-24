Gujarat Class 10 Board Result 2023 tomorrow: See alternate ways to check Gujarat Class 10 Board Result here

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 24, 2023, 10:12 PM IST

Gujarat Class 10 Result 2023|Photo: PTI

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will declare the Gujarat Board Class 10 result 2023 at the official website-- gseb.org. Candidates who appeared for the Gujarat Board Class 10 exam 2023, will be able to check the result once the online result link is activated.

Gujarat Class 10 Board Result 2023: How to check

Go to the official website of the board

On the homepage, click on the SSC result link

Key in your credentials and log in

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Gujarat Class 10 Board Result 2023: How to check via SMS

Type an SMS in the following format: SSCSeatNumber

Open SMS application on your mobile phone

Send it to 56263

GSEB SSC Result 2023 will be sent as an SMS on the same number'

Save the GSEB 10th Result 2023 for future references.

Read: Gujarat Board Class 10 Result 2023: Know date, time of Gujarat SSC result, steps to check here

The Gujarat Board Class 12th Results 2023 for the Science stream has already been released. The Gujarat Board is expected to release the Class 12 result 2023 for Commerce and arts stream soon.