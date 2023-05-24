Search icon
Gujarat Class 10 Board Result 2023 tomorrow: See alternate ways to check Gujarat Class 10 Board Result here

Gujarat Board Class 10th Board Result 2023 will be declared tomorrow at the official website- gseb.org.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 24, 2023, 10:12 PM IST

Gujarat Class 10 Result 2023|Photo: PTI

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will declare the Gujarat Board Class 10 result 2023 at the official website-- gseb.org. Candidates who appeared for the Gujarat Board Class 10 exam 2023, will be able to check the result once the online result link is activated. 

Gujarat Class 10 Board Result 2023: How to check 

  • Go to the official website of the board
  • On the homepage, click on the SSC result link
  • Key in your credentials and log in
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen
  • Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Gujarat Class 10 Board Result 2023: How to check via SMS

  • Type an SMS in the following format: SSCSeatNumber
  • Open SMS application on your mobile phone
  • Send it to 56263
  • GSEB SSC Result 2023 will be sent as an SMS on the same number'
  • Save the GSEB 10th Result 2023 for future references. 

Read: Gujarat Board Class 10 Result 2023: Know date, time of Gujarat SSC result, steps to check here

The Gujarat Board Class 12th Results 2023 for the Science stream has already been released. The Gujarat Board is expected to release the Class 12 result 2023 for Commerce and arts stream soon. 

