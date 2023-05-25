Gujarat Class 10 Board Result 2023 today at 8 am: All important details on GSEB Gujarat SSC Result here

Gujarat Board Class 10 Result 2023 | Photo: PTI

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will declare the Gujarat Board Class 10 result 2023 at the official website-- gseb.org on Thursday (May 25) at 8 am. Once the result is released, candidates will be able to check the Gujarat Class 10 result 2023 online.

Other than the GSHSEB official website, candidates will be able to check their Gujarat board Class 10 result 2023 through WhatsApp. To check the result, candidates will have to send their seat number on WhatsApp number on 6357300971.

The Gujarat Board Class 12th Results 2023 for the Science stream has already been released. The Gujarat Board is expected to release the Class 12 result 2023 for Commerce and arts stream soon.

As many as 8 lakh candidates appeared for the GSEB Gujarat SSC exam 2023. The Gujarat Board Class 10 exam 2023 was conducted between March 14 to March 28.

Gujarat Class 10 Board Result 2023: How to check