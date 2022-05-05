Gujarat Board SSC Result 2022: GSEB to release class 10 result by THIS date at gseb.org, know how to check

File photo

Gujarat Board SSC Result 2022 is likely to be declared soon by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB). As per reports, GSEB Class 10th Result 2022 will be declared by June 15, 2022. Once declared, candidates can check Gujarat Board Class 10 results through the official website, gseb.org.

The GSEB Class 10 Board Exams 2022 were conducted from March 28, 2022 to April 9, 2022 following all covid-19 guidelines.

GSEB Class 10 exam 2022 was held in nearly 2500 examination halls across. This year, nearly 8 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 Board exams and 7 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 Board.

