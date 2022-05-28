Gujarat Board SSC, HSC Result 2022: GSEB class 10, 12 results to be declared in June, know how to check marksheet

File photo

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) to release the Gujarat Board SSC, HSC Results 2022 soon. to check gseb HSC result 2022 commerce and arts and SSC result, students are required to enter their seat number on the official website.

As per reports, GSEB to declare Gujarat Board Class 10th Result 2022 in June 2022. However, no official date to release GSEB SSC result 2022 has been released yet. Once declared, candidates can check GSEB Class 10 and Class 12 Arts, Commerce results through the official website, gseb.org.

Gujarat Board SSC, HSC Result 2022: GSEB class 10, 12 result date to be released soon, know how to check

The Gujarat board has already released the Gujarat HSC Science exam results on Thursday, May 12.

The GSEB Class 10 Board Exams 2022 were conducted from March 28, 2022 to April 9, 2022 following all covid-19 guidelines.

GSEB Class 10 exam 2022 was held in nearly 2500 examination halls across. This year, nearly 8 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 Board exams and 7 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 Board.

GSEB Class 10 exam 2022: Steps to download