Gujarat Board SSC, HSC Result 2022: GSEB class 10, 12 results likely to be released by June 15 at gseb.org

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is all set to declare the Gujarat Board SSC Result 2022 soon. As per reports, the tentative date for GSEB Gujarat Board Class 10th Result 2022 is June 15, 2022. However, no official date to release GSEB SSC result 2022 has been released yet. Once declared, candidates can check GSEB Class 10 and Class 12 Arts, Commerce results through the official website, gseb.org.

Nearly 8 lakh students of GSEB SSC Class 10 and 7 lakh students of GSEB HSC Class 12 are waiting for the Gujarat Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2022.

GSEB Class 10 exam 2022 was held in nearly 2500 examination halls across. The Gujarat board has already released the Gujarat HSC Science exam results on Thursday, May 12.

The GSEB Class 10 Board Exams 2022 were conducted from March 28, 2022 to April 9, 2022 following all covid-19 guidelines.

A student will be required to obtain at least Grade 'D' in all the subjects to pass the GSEB 10th, 12th exams. Candidates who gets an 'E1' or 'E2' grade in the subjects will have to appear for supplementary or compartment exams.

GSEB Class 10, 12 Result 2022: Steps to download

1. Visit the official website of GSEB on gseb.org

2. On the home page, click on Gujarat Board SSC, HSC Result 2022 link

3. Enter the login details and click on submit

4. Your result will appear on the screen.

5. Check GSEB result and download the scorecard.

6. Keep a hard copy for further reference

