Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

Gujarat Board SSC, HSC Result 2022: GSEB class 10, 12 result date, time likely to be released soon

Gujarat Board Class 10, 12 Result 2022: GSEB Class 10 exam 2022 was held in nearly 2500 examination halls across.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 30, 2022, 11:53 AM IST

Gujarat Board SSC, HSC Result 2022: GSEB class 10, 12 result date, time likely to be released soon
File photo

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) to declare the Gujarat Board SSC Result 2022. As per reports, the tentative date for GSEB Gujarat Board Class 10th Result 2022 is June 15, 2022. However, no official date to release GSEB SSC result 2022 has been released yet. Once declared, candidates can check GSEB Class 10 and Class 12 Arts, Commerce results through the official website, gseb.org.

Nearly 8 lakh students of GSEB SSC Class 10 and 7 lakh students of GSEB HSC Class 12 are waiting for the Gujarat Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2022.

GSEB Class 10 exam 2022 was held in nearly 2500 examination halls across. The Gujarat board has already released the Gujarat HSC Science exam results on Thursday, May 12.

Also Read: Gujarat Board SSC, HSC Result 2022: GSEB class 10, 12 results to be declared in June, know how to check marksheet

The GSEB Class 10 Board Exams 2022 were conducted from March 28, 2022 to April 9, 2022 following all covid-19 guidelines. 

A student will be required to obtain at least Grade 'D' in all the subjects to pass the GSEB 10th, 12th exams. Candidates who gets an 'E1' or 'E2' grade in the subjects will have to appear for supplementary or compartment exams. 

GSEB Class 10, 12 Result 2022: Steps to download

1.    Visit the official website of GSEB on gseb.org

2.    On the home page, click on Gujarat Board SSC, HSC Result 2022 link

3.    Enter the login details and click on submit

4.    Your result will appear on the screen.

5.    Check GSEB result and download the scorecard.

6.    Keep a hard copy for further reference

Also Read: Gujarat Board SSC, HSC Result 2022: GSEB class 10, 12 result date to be released soon, know how to check

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Walnut health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include these healthy nuts in your diet
'The Boobless Babe': 28-year-old woman gets both breasts removed despite not having cancer, know her story
Winter skincare for men: 5 ways to keep your skin healthy
Vikram Gokhale death: Agneepath, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hindi films featuring the veteran actor
Viral video: Urfi Javed flaunts her sexy curves in floral saree, netizens joke 'it's a parallel universe'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uttar Pradesh: Doctor murders physician wife, stashes body in hospital's basement, uses ambulance to dispose
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.