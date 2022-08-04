Gujarat Board Purak Pariksha Result 2022: GSEB HSC General, Science Supplementary results declared at gseb.org

File photo

GSEB HSC General, Science Supplementary Results: The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSHSEB) has released the result of supplementary exam of HSC, Class 12 general, science streams. Students can check Class 12 result on the official website- gseb.org. To download HSC supplementary exam scorecard, candidates need to use their seat number.

GSEB HSC Purak Parisha 2022 was conducted in July. The candidates who could not pass the HSC exams conducted in March appeared for the supplementary exams. The pass percentage of HSC Science exam was 72 percent and 86.91 percent for the general stream.

GSEB HSC Supplementary Result: steps to check

Visit the official website- gseb.org

Click on the 'GSEB HSC result 2022' link available on the homepage.

Enter your roll number and click on 'submit' option.

Your GSEB 12th supplementary results will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.