Gujarat Board HSC Result 2022: GSEB class 12 result to be declared shortly at gseb.org, know how to check scores online

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) to declare the Gujarat Board HSC Result 2022 shortly. GSEB Gujarat Board Class 12th Result 2022 will be announced today June 4, 2022 at 8 am. Once declared, candidates can check GSEB Class 12 results through the official website, gseb.org.

Nearly 7 lakh students of GSEB HSC Class 12 are waiting for the Gujarat Board Class 12th Results 2022 to be declared. However, the wait is over and students will be able to download Gujarat Board HSC result 2022 today.

GSEB Class 10 exam 2022 was held in nearly 2500 examination halls across. The Gujarat board has already released the Gujarat HSC Science exam results on Thursday, May 12.

The GSEB Class 10 Board Exams 2022 were conducted from March 28, 2022 to April 9, 2022 following all covid-19 guidelines.

A student will be required to obtain at least Grade 'D' in all the subjects to pass the GSEB 10th, 12th exams. Candidates who gets an 'E1' or 'E2' grade in the subjects will have to appear for supplementary or compartment exams.

GSEB Class 12 Result 2022: Steps to download

1. Visit the official website of GSEB on gseb.org

2. On the home page, click on Gujarat Board HSC Result 2022 link

3. Enter the login details and click on submit

4. Your result will appear on the screen.

5. Check GSEB result and download the scorecard.

6. Keep a hard copy for further reference

