HomeEducation

EDUCATION

Gujarat Board GSEB Class 10 and 12 DATESHEET 2026 released at gsebeservice.com; Check complete timetable here

The GSEB SSC & HSC Time Table 2026 has been released, with exams scheduled from February 26 to March 16, 2026. Students can download the detailed exam schedule from the official GSEB website. The timetable includes subject-wise dates, timings, and important exam instructions.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 09, 2025, 07:23 AM IST

Gujarat Board GSEB Class 10 and 12 DATESHEET 2026 released at gsebeservice.com; Check complete timetable here
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has officially released the timetable for the 2026 SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) exams. As per the schedule, the GSEB board exams for both SSC and HSC will take place from February 26, 2026, to March 16, 2026.
 
This important announcement comes as a relief for students, allowing them to prepare in advance for the exams. The detailed timetable includes the dates, subjects, and specific exam timings, along with essential instructions for exam day.

How to Download the GSEB SSC/HSC Time Table 2026

Students can easily download the official GSEB 10th and 12th time table by following these steps:
 
Visit the official website of the Gujarat Board: gseb.org
 
Look for the link to the GSEB SSC/HSC Time Table 2026.
 
Click the link, and the timetable will open as a PDF.
 
Download and save the PDF file for future reference.

GSEB SSC Time Table 2026

The Gujarat SSC (Class 10) exams will begin on February 26, 2026, and end on March 16, 2026. Below is the subject-wise exam schedule for the GSEB SSC exams:
 
Date: Subject
February 26: First Language - Gujarati/Hindi/Marathi/English/Urdu/Sindhi/Tamil/Telugu/Odia
February 28: Science
March 4: Social Science
March 6: Basic Mathematics
March 9: Standard Mathematics
March 11: English (Second Language)
March 13: Gujarati (Second Language)
March 14: Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness, Travel Tourism, Retail, Electronics and Hardware, IT, ITes, Plumbing, Logistics, Physical Education, and other subjects
March 16: Second Language (Hindi/Sindhi/Sanskrit/Persian/Arabic/Urdu)

GSEB HSC Time Table 2026 - Science Stream

For students appearing for the GSEB HSC exams in the Science stream, the following is the detailed exam schedule:
Date: Subject
February 26: Physics
February 28: Chemistry
March 4: Biology
March 6: English (Second Language)
March 7: English (First Language)
March 9: Mathematics
March 11: Computer Studies
March 12: Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi, Urdu, Sindhi, Tamil (First Language)
March 13: Gujarati, Hindi (Second Language), Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic, Prakrit, Computer Education (Theory)

Key Highlights of GSEB Time Table 2026:

Timings and Exam Day Instructions: The official timetable includes specific exam timings and guidelines that students must follow. Students need to familiarise themselves with these instructions to ensure a smooth examination process.
 
Download the Time Table: The time table is available in a PDF format on the official GSEB website and students should download and keep a copy for future reference.
 
Important Dates to Remember: The GSEB 10th and 12th exams will begin on February 26, 2026, and conclude on March 16, 2026. Students should plan their study schedules accordingly to ensure adequate preparation for each subject.
 
The release of the GSEB SSC and HSC Time Table 2026 marks the beginning of preparations for thousands of students across Gujarat. With the exams scheduled to begin on February 26, students now have ample time to organise their study schedules and focus on their upcoming board exams. Remember to stay updated by regularly visiting the official GSEB website for any further announcements or changes related to the exams.
