Gujarat Board Exam 2021 CANCELLED? Latest updates class 10, 12 students must know

Gujarat Board Exam 2021

Gujarat Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2021: As CBSE board cancelled class 10 board exams and postponed class 12 board exams due to the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country, students of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) have also requested for the postponement of the exams. As of now, the Gujarat Board class 10, 12 board exams have been scheduled to be held from May 10 to 25, 2021.

As per media reports, the members of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board on Tuesday met to review the chances of postponing the class 10 and 12 board exams 2021.

It has been discussed to start the board exams a few weeks later from the released date. However, there has been no conclusive decision among the board members regarding the postponement. The members are expected to meet again soon to review the matter and to take a final decision.

As per some of the sources in the State Education Board, "The government may consider delaying the exams by 2-3 weeks but a final decision on it will be announced later."

Many state boards have postponed the board exams amid rising COVID-19 cases. Earlier, on Monday, the Maharashtra government decided to postpone class 10th and 12th board exams due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has also released the revised Class 10 and Class 12 date sheets on its official website pseb.ac.in. The PSEB Class 10 exams and Class 12 exams have been postponed due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government also postponed the Class 9 and Class 11 exams in the state. The exams were scheduled to be held in offline centre-based mode.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has revised the board exam dates for Class 10 and Class 12 final exams. According to the revised UP board timetable 2021, Class 10 final exams will be held between May 8 and May 25, 2021, in two shifts. The morning shift exams will be conducted from 8 am to 11:15 pm and afternoon shift exams will be held from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.