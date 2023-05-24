Gujarat Board Class 10 Result 2023: Know date, time of Gujarat SSC result, steps to check here

Gujarat Board SSC Result 2023| Photo: PTI

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will declare the Gujarat Board Class 10th Results 2023 tomorrow at 8 am. The date and time of the result was confirmed by the board. Candidates who appeared for the Gujarat Board Class 10th exam 2023 can now check the result from the official website-- gseb.org.

The Gujarat Board Class 12th Results 2023 for the Science stream has already been released. The Gujarat Board is expected to release the Class 12 result 2023 for Commerce and arts stream soon.

GSHSEB Gujarat Board Class 10 Result 2023: How to check

Go to the official website - gseb.org

On the homepage, click on the GSEB SSC 10th result link

Enter seat number and other details on the login page

Submit and download GSEB Class 10 SSC result.

Candidates will need their roll number and birthdate to check their Gujarat Board 10th Result, hence, it is advised that students should keep their admit card handy at the time of result. The SSC Board Result will be declared at 8 am on Thursday at the official website --gseb.org.

50,3726 out of a total of 7,72,771 students who took the GSHSEB SSC exam in 2022 passed it. Girls outperformed boys in terms of the total number of students who passed the SSC exam administered by the Gujarat board. Boys pass with a pass rate of 84.67 per cent, while girls pass with an average rate of 89.23 per cent.